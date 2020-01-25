Who’s running for Conservative leader? A look at declared and potential candidates

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

OTTAWA — The Conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of requirements is Feb. 27.

The leadership convention is taking place in Toronto on June 27.

READ MORE: Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay announces Tory leadership bid

These candidates have officially declared they intend to run:

Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped run Harper’s Quebec operations.

Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.

Peter MacKay: former Progressive Conservative leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime MP from Nova Scotia, who now lives in Toronto.

Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Toronto-area riding of Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.

Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in 2017 leadership campaign.

Aron Seal: former director of policy for two Conservative cabinet ministers.

Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and Conservative candidate in 2019 election in riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park.

Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Erin O’Toole to announce formal bid for Conservative leadership

Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids:

Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current MP for Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.

Michelle Rempel Garner: Conservative MP for the riding of Calgary Nose Hill.

Vincent Guzzo: movie-theatre mogul from Quebec who also stars in the reality-TV program Dragons’ Den.

Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec operative for the Conservative party, and businessman.

2:32 Who wants to replace Andrew Scheer? Who wants to replace Andrew Scheer?