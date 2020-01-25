Menu

Canada

Who’s running for Conservative leader? A look at declared and potential candidates

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 4:48 pm
OTTAWA — The Conservative leadership race is underway and the deadline to register as a candidate and meet the first round of requirements is Feb. 27.

The leadership convention is taking place in Toronto on June 27.

These candidates have officially declared they intend to run:

  • Richard Decarie: political aide under former Conservative leader Stephen Harper while in opposition, helped run Harper’s Quebec operations.
  • Marilyn Gladu: Conservative MP for Ontario riding of Sarnia-Lambton, formerly a professional engineer.
  • Peter MacKay: former Progressive Conservative leader, Conservative cabinet minister and longtime MP from Nova Scotia, who now lives in Toronto.
  • Erin O’Toole: former Conservative cabinet minister and current MP from the Toronto-area riding of Durham. Ran in the 2017 race.
  • Rick Peterson: Alberta businessman, candidate in 2017 leadership campaign.
  • Aron Seal: former director of policy for two Conservative cabinet ministers.
  • Bobby Singh: entrepreneur and Conservative candidate in 2019 election in riding of Scarborough-Rouge Park.
  • Derek Sloan: Conservative MP for the Ontario riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.
Others, in alphabetical order, who are considering bids:

  • Michael Chong: former Conservative cabinet minister, current MP for Ontario riding of Wellington-Halton Hills. Ran in the 2017 race.
  • Michelle Rempel Garner: Conservative MP for the riding of Calgary Nose Hill.
  • Vincent Guzzo: movie-theatre mogul from Quebec who also stars in the reality-TV program Dragons’ Den.
  • Rudy Husny: longtime Quebec operative for the Conservative party, and businessman.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
