Politics

Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay to announce Tory leadership bid Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2020 9:06 am
Updated January 25, 2020 9:40 am
Justice Minister Peter MacKay answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2015.
Justice Minister Peter MacKay answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay is to announce his candidacy Saturday for the leadership of the federal Conservative party.

MacKay, who served in a number of portfolios under prime minister Stephen Harper, has said he will make the announcement at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton, N.S.

In a video posted Friday on social media, MacKay says he is ready to take on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next federal election.

MacKay was the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party when it merged with the Canadian Alliance in 2003, creating the current Conservative party.

He stepped away from politics ahead of the 2015 election, the year the Harper Tories lost power and Harper himself resigned as leader.

MacKay’s formal announcement comes as Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer wraps up the last day of a caucus meeting with MPs in Ottawa.

