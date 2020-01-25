Rifle-wielding man tries to rob Macklin, Sask. hotel bar

Send this page to someone via email

A rifle-wielding man attempted to rob the Macklin Hotel and Old Bar on Saturday night.

A man carrying a rifle and dressed in black with a mask entered the Macklin hotel bar just after midnight on Saturday and demanded money from a bar employee, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP statement.

The employee was able to flee and lock herself in a back room.

Tom Gym, the owner of the hotel, said no one was injured. He said the threatened employee mentioned in the statement was his wife.

The suspect did not take any money. The RCMP says it doesn’t know if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

He is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall with a slim build.

A close-up of the rifle the suspect was carrying, taken from security camera footage. Supplied by the RCMP

Police are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP outposts in Unity, Wilkie or Macklin or Crime Stoppers.

Macklin is approximately 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.