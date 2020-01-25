Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Rifle-wielding man tries to rob Macklin, Sask. hotel bar

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 12:04 pm
Police say a rifle-wielding man entered the Macklin Hotel and Old Bar shortly after midnight on Jan. 25 and demanded money from an employee.
Police say a rifle-wielding man entered the Macklin Hotel and Old Bar shortly after midnight on Jan. 25 and demanded money from an employee. Supplied by the RCMP

A rifle-wielding man attempted to rob the Macklin Hotel and Old Bar on Saturday night.

A man carrying a rifle and dressed in black with a mask entered the Macklin hotel bar just after midnight on Saturday and demanded money from a bar employee, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP statement.

The employee was able to flee and lock herself in a back room.

READ MORE: Search ongoing for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies, Saskatchewan RCMP say

Tom Gym, the owner of the hotel, said no one was injured. He said the threatened employee mentioned in the statement was his wife.

The suspect did not take any money. The RCMP says it doesn’t know if he fled on foot or in a vehicle.

He is described as approximately five feet eight inches tall with a slim build.

Story continues below advertisement
A close-up of the rifle the suspect was carrying, taken from security camera footage.
A close-up of the rifle the suspect was carrying, taken from security camera footage. Supplied by the RCMP

Police are asking anyone with information to call the RCMP outposts in Unity, Wilkie or Macklin or Crime Stoppers.

Macklin is approximately 250 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPRobberyArmed RobberyRifleMacklinhotel and barMacklin armed robbery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.