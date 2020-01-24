Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspect after explosion in Niagara Falls home

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 24, 2020 4:22 pm
Niagara Regional Police are looking for a 34-year-old man following an explosion and fire at a home in Niagara Falls.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police are looking for a Niagara Falls man after an explosion at a home in the city.

Police and firefighters were called to a residence in the area of Fourth Avenue and Morrison Street around 10 a.m. Friday where fire crews quickly put out a blaze.

Investigators say there had been an ongoing dispute between two men in the home and a 34-year-old man is believed to have intentionally detonated a commercial grade pyrotechnic, resulting in the fire.

Police say the man and a woman fled the scene prior officers arriving and four other people in the house escaped.

Paramedics treated four people for smoke inhalation at the scene and one was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The suspect man and woman were last seen pushing a wheel barrow full of miscellaneous items on Huron Street in Niagara Falls and are believed to have had a pit bull with them.

Police say Tyler Rivard, 34, is wanted for using explosives and arson.

