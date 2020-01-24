Freezing rain, up to 10cm of snow in Ottawa’s weekend forecast: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa will get a shower of freezing rain on Saturday, followed by snowfall lasting into Sunday morning, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area ahead of the weekend, saying precipitation — likely starting as freezing rain — will move into the area on Saturday morning or afternoon.

The freezing rain should turn into snow during the evening and continue into Sunday. Up to 10 cm of snow is possible by Sunday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said it may issue a freezing rain warning as the forecast becomes more clear and encouraged residents to continue to monitor weather alerts and forecasts.

4:39 Keeping our pets safe in the cold Keeping our pets safe in the cold

Aside from the freezing rain and snow, Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy with a high of 0 C. The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like – 8 C, Environment Canada says.

Story continues below advertisement

The temperature will remain steady near 0 C on Saturday night, according to the forecast.

Sunday will bring a high of 1 C during the day, and a low of -1 C at night.

2:01 The 2020 Ontario men’s curling championships will be held next week in Cornwall The 2020 Ontario men’s curling championships will be held next week in Cornwall