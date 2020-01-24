Residents optimistic about temporary bridge construction in Grand-Barachois, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in southeastern New Brunswick are hoping they’ll be able to access a local bridge soon after it was closed in September.

The province’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure had closed the Kouchibouguac River Bridge in Grand-Barachois “due to structural concerns caused by aging, weathering and damage inflicted by Hurricane Dorian.”

Locals voiced safety concerns and were worried about the detour, but it was eventually determined in December that a modular bridge would be installed as a temporary fix.

Now, construction preparations are underway after a few days of steel parts of arriving at the site.

Locals are welcoming the news.

“I’m happy to see that finally we’re going to be getting some action on our bridge,” says Bob Maillet, who lives nearby. “[The detour] is not a big, big hardship, but 15 kilometres every time you want to go to Shediac or Moncton, it adds up after a while.”

Maillet says it’ll be important to the one-lane modular bridge in place for first responders.

Louis Melanson, another local, says there’s a sense of satisfaction to see things appear to be progressing.

“I think a lot of people were reassured,” he says, when tractor-trailer loads of parts for the modular bridge started arriving.

Louis Melanson, a local resident, says people feel reassured after seeing trucks arrive with parts of the modular bridge Callum Smith / Global News

Melanson says some people tried to shorten the detour “by saving a couple of kilometres, they risked the safety of Route 15 by going through ditches” and entering at a perpendicular approach, rather than by the on-ramp. Barricades have now been posted near the ditch.

Christine Duguay, the owner of the Cap-Pelé Esso, says she appreciates the locals who continue to come by despite the detour, but says the closure had a “big impact” on her business and several others.

However, while Duguay is also pleased to see some movement with respects to the timeline for the modular bridge.

“Before the summer, [the government is] saying to us, if the temperature co-operates,” she says.

But she’s not getting too confident just yet.

“It’s not going to solve the problem. We need a permanent bridge,” Duguay says. “One lane will be OK for now, but we’ll still have to keep the pressure [on the government].”

Christine Duguay, the owner of the Cap-Pelé Esso, says residents will continue to push the province for a permanent replacement Callum Smith / Global News

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Bill Oliver wasn’t available for an interview Friday, but Global News has received a brief emailed statement from Jeremy Trevors, a spokesperson for the department.

“The installation of the modular bridge is expected to be complete before spring 2020,” Trevors says in the statement. “It’s important to note that all work on this project is dependent on the weather.”