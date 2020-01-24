Greg Fertuck committed to trial for disappearance of estranged wife Sheree

Send this page to someone via email

Greg Fertuck will stand trial for the disappearance of his estranged wife Sheree Fertuck, a Saskatoon judge ruled Friday.

Judge Brent Klause’s decision followed a two-week preliminary hearing. The proceedings are meant to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to put an accused on trial.

Greg Fertuck, 66, was arrested on June 24, 2019, outside Saskatoon. He’s charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body.

Evidence from the preliminary hearing cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

Saskatchewan RCMP has been investigating the case since December 2015, when Sheree was last seen leaving her family’s farmhouse near Kenaston, Sask., about 70 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Sheree’s body has never been found, despite searches by volunteers and the RCMP.

Sheree Fertuck’s semi-truck was found at a gravel pit close to her family’s farm east of Kenaston, Sask. Mounties and volunteers have searched the area. Supplied / Saskatchewan RCMP

Her mother said Sheree was driving away to haul gravel from a nearby pit. The next day, her mother found Sheree’s semi-truck parked at the pit off Highway 15.

Her keys, cell phone and jacket were also there.

Cory Bliss is the Crown prosecutor on the case, while Greg Fertuck is represented by Morris Bodnar.

Trial dates at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench have not been set.

