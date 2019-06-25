Sheree Fertuck’s husband charged with murder in her disappearance
The husband of Sheree Fertuck has been charged with first-degree murder in her disappearance, Saskatchewan RCMP said Tuesday.
Greg Fertuck, 65, was arrested Monday evening just outside of Saskatoon, RCMP said at a press conference.
He is also charged with offering an indignity to a body.
Sheree, who was from Saskatoon, was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015, leaving her family’s farm east of Kenaston, Sask.
Authorities said she was hauling gravel with her semi-truck to a nearby pit.
Her mother, Juliann Sorotski, reported Sheree missing the following day after her vehicle was found abandoned at the pit.
RCMP called her disappearance a homicide in April 2016.
Police said her body has not been found and they continue to search for her remains to bring closure to her family.
New information came to light in a January 2016 production order seeking access to a Fertuck family law file.
Police said at the time they had reasonable grounds to believe that Fertuck’s husband, Greg Fertuck, committed murder.
He has denied the allegation.
Fertuck will make his first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Wednesday.
