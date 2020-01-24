Family asks for help in getting injured London, Ont., mother home for surgery

A London woman’s sister is appealing to the generosity of others in hopes of bringing the single mother of six home after she was left injured and stranded in Jamaica.
Anika Walters of London was on her way to Montego Bay Airport on the morning of Jan. 19 when the vehicle she was in was involved in a head-on crash with a local tour bus.
Among the five people in the vehicle, Walters was the sole survivor. She was left with extensive injuries including several broken bones, a concussion, a fractured skull, and loss of teeth, according to her sister, Kayla Dobney.
Dobney has launched a GoFundMe campaign that aims to raise $70,000 to bring her sister back to Canada for surgery in Toronto, as well as to cover costs of future medical expenses for physiotherapy and legal fees for a lawyer overseas.
“She does everything she can for her children and honestly, we just need her back. At this point we just need her back because her kids are lost without her,” Dobney explains.
“Her being their sole provider you can only imagine how much they miss their mother.”
Walters is stable in hospital, though Dobney says she’s in a lot of pain. Medical staff have provided information on the extent of injuries, but otherwise Dobney is relying on a family friend who is with Walters in Jamaica for further details.
Dobney says every little bit helps, even just sharing her sister’s story.
