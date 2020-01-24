Family asks for help in getting injured London, Ont., mother home for surgery

Send this page to someone via email

A London woman’s sister is appealing to the generosity of others in hopes of bringing the single mother of six home after she was left injured and stranded in Jamaica.

Anika Walters of London was on her way to Montego Bay Airport on the morning of Jan. 19 when the vehicle she was in was involved in a head-on crash with a local tour bus.

Among the five people in the vehicle, Walters was the sole survivor. She was left with extensive injuries including several broken bones, a concussion, a fractured skull, and loss of teeth, according to her sister, Kayla Dobney.

Anika Walters was seriously injured in a crash. via Kayla Dobney

Dobney has launched a GoFundMe campaign that aims to raise $70,000 to bring her sister back to Canada for surgery in Toronto, as well as to cover costs of future medical expenses for physiotherapy and legal fees for a lawyer overseas.

“She does everything she can for her children and honestly, we just need her back. At this point we just need her back because her kids are lost without her,” Dobney explains.

“They’re so broken. Honestly, I’ve never seen the older one cry and he is so broken. He hasn’t stopped crying. I feel for them, I really do because she’s the one whose been [raising] them their entire lives.

“Her being their sole provider you can only imagine how much they miss their mother.” Tweet This

Walters is stable in hospital, though Dobney says she’s in a lot of pain. Medical staff have provided information on the extent of injuries, but otherwise Dobney is relying on a family friend who is with Walters in Jamaica for further details.

“We haven’t been able to communicate with [Walters],” she explains. “She’s making small gestures like shaking her head and nodding letting us know that she’s aware, that she hears what she’s saying.”

Dobney says every little bit helps, even just sharing her sister’s story.

Pictured are three of Anika Walters' children: Christalea, Jayleen, and Tayshawn. Kayla Dobney Anika Walters' son Tycrece Dacres. Kayla Dobney Anika Walters' son Lashawn. Kayla Dobney Anika Walters' daughter Marea. Kayla Dobney