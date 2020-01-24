Freezing rain, heavy snow expected for Peterborough region: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Freezing rain and heavy snow are expected this weekend for the Peterborough region, according to Environment Canada.

In its special weather statement issued at 10:05 a.m. Friday, the weather agency says freezing rain is possible overnight followed by “potentially” heavy snow on Saturday.

“Precipitation will move into the area after midnight,” the statement reads. “With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, some of this precipitation may begin as rain where temperatures are above zero or as freezing rain where temperatures are at or below zero.”

Ice build-up of up to 5 mm could occur, the statement reads.

Special Weather Statement is now in effect for the region: Risk of freezing rain late tonight followed by potentially heavy snow Saturday. Accumulations near 10 cm possible by Saturday night. (Be prepared for some higher totals here as well – again, a tough one to forecast) — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) January 24, 2020

The freezing rain will then transition to snow on Saturday morning or afternoon with snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible by that night.

The weather statement is in effect for the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, Haliburton and Bancroft areas.

Prior to the statement, the Otonabee Conservation stated the flood warning for the Otonabee River had been reduced to a flood watch as a result of recent milder air temperatures and reduced water flows.

According to Gord Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer, the peak water level occurred Tuesday afternoon but has since decreased by about 0.7 meters and is continuing to drop

0:53 How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere