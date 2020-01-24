Menu

Freezing rain, heavy snow expected for Peterborough region: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 11:39 am
Updated January 24, 2020 11:41 am
Freezing rain followed by heavy snow is expected for the Peterborough region this weekend.
Freezing rain followed by heavy snow is expected for the Peterborough region this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Freezing rain and heavy snow are expected this weekend for the Peterborough region, according to Environment Canada.

In its special weather statement issued at 10:05 a.m. Friday, the weather agency says freezing rain is possible overnight followed by “potentially” heavy snow on Saturday.

READ MORE: Peterborough cleans up after weekend storm

“Precipitation will move into the area after midnight,” the statement reads. “With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, some of this precipitation may begin as rain where temperatures are above zero or as freezing rain where temperatures are at or below zero.”

Ice build-up of up to 5 mm could occur, the statement reads.

The freezing rain will then transition to snow on Saturday morning or afternoon with snowfall amounts near 10 cm are possible by that night.

The weather statement is in effect for the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County, Haliburton and Bancroft areas.

Prior to the statement, the Otonabee Conservation stated the flood warning for the Otonabee River had been reduced to a flood watch as a result of recent milder air temperatures and reduced water flows.

READ MORE: Flood warning issued for Peterborough area due to frazil ice on Otonabee River

According to Gord Earle, flood forecasting and warning duty officer, the peak water level occurred Tuesday afternoon but has since decreased by about 0.7 meters and is continuing to drop

How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere
How freezing rain forms in the atmosphere
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaFreezing RainSnowfallsnowstormPeterborough WeatherWeather Statement
