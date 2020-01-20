Flood warning issued for Peterborough area due to frazil ice on Otonabee River

Send this page to someone via email

A flood warning has been issued to Peterborough and surrounding municipalities near the Otonabee River.

Otonabee Conservation issued the warning Sunday saying flooding was already occurring or was imminent on the Otonabee River due to frazil ice.

The warning is in effect for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes and nearby townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan, Cavan Monaghan and Trent Hills.

The flood warning was upgraded from a flood watch which was issued last week.

“The combination of high flows, cold air temperatures, turbulent water and heavy snowfall we have experienced Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning has increased the formation of frazil ice on the Otonabee River,” stated Neil MacFarlane, flood forecasting and warning duty officer.

The conservation authority noted frazil ice had begun to form along the river’s shoreline and has been causing jams on the river between Bensfort Bridge and Rice Lake south of Peterborough.

Frazil ice occurs when ice crystals and slush form in extremely cold and turbulent waters.

Otonabee Conservation says based on the rise of water levels, the Trent-Severn Waterway has conducted operations to decrease the outflows from the reservoirs into the Otonabee River.

Monday’s cold air temperatures and wind gusts are favourable for the build-up of further frazil ice, the conservation authority said.

“Residents and businesses along the shores of the Otonabee River are strongly encouraged to monitor conditions and to take action to protect themselves and to limit or prevent damages,” stated MacFarlane.

“Otonabee Conservation staff will continue to monitor conditions.”

