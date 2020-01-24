Menu

Canada

Air Canada system failure at check-in kiosks strands hundreds; delays flights

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 24, 2020 5:42 am
Frustrated passengers at YVR airport, their flights delayed due to a system failure with Air Canada's check-in system, requiring staff to manually create boarding passes.
Frustrated passengers at YVR airport, their flights delayed due to a system failure with Air Canada's check-in system, requiring staff to manually create boarding passes. Karan Passi

A system failure with Air Canada’s check-in kiosks left dozens of passengers stranded at the YVR terminal Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Not only YVR, but it seems the system issue similarly affected Air Canada customers at airports around the world.

A YVR spokesperson told Global News they were experiencing IT issues with respect to Air Canada flights, which were significantly delayed.

She said staff were manually checking-in people at kiosks.

Twitter lit up with tweets from frustrated folks delayed in airports in China, Japan, the U.S. and Switzerland.

One photo posted from Zurich airport showed Air Canada staff scrambling to create handwritten boarding passes with available passenger information.

Global News has reached out to Air Canada for comment.

