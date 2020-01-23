Trump is expected to sign Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal on Jan. 29: White House

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.

1:44 Trudeau says first priority of incoming parliament will be CUSMA ratification Trudeau says first priority of incoming parliament will be CUSMA ratification

The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.

0:47 Trump praises CUSMA, China trade deals Trump praises CUSMA, China trade deals

Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.

