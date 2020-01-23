Trump is expected to sign Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal on Jan. 29: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.
Trudeau says first priority of incoming parliament will be CUSMA ratification
The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.
Trump praises CUSMA, China trade deals
Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS