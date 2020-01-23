Menu

Canada

Trump is expected to sign Canada-U.S.-Mexico trade deal on Jan. 29: White House

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted January 23, 2020 9:46 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement on Wednesday, according to the White House.

READ MORE: NDP caucus to discuss whether to support new NAFTA, Jagmeet Singh says

The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a significant political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.

READ MORE: Liberals will introduce bill to ratify new NAFTA next week: Trudeau

Mexico has already ratified the agreement. Canada must act next for it to fully enter into force.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
