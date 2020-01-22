NDP caucus to discuss whether to support new NAFTA, Jagmeet Singh says

Send this page to someone via email

New Democrat MPs gather in Ottawa today for a two-day planning session to prepare for the return of the House of Commons next week.

Party whip Rachel Blaney says the party will discuss how to operate in the current minority Parliament and work on strategies to get the Liberals to deliver NDP priorities like pharmacare and public dental care.

READ MORE: Liberals will introduce bill to ratify new NAFTA next week, Trudeau says

But despite wanting to work with the Liberals on some issues, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is signalling the Trudeau government won’t get a pass from the NDP when it comes to Canada’s new free-trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.

Singh says the deal was negotiated in a “behind-closed-doors, take-it-or-leave-it way” and that his caucus will discuss whether it actually delivers for Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 New NAFTA tops agenda when Parliament resumes New NAFTA tops agenda when Parliament resumes

Blaney says NDP MPs will also discuss the downing of Ukraine Airlines flight PS752 and how MPs can support families of the 57 Canadian victims to get the transparency and answers they are looking for.

Singh delivers opening remarks this morning before the caucus hunkers down for its internal conversations.