Crime

Delta police officer under investigation for ‘sexual’ allegation involving another officer

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 6:03 pm
A Delta police officer in an undated file photo.
A Delta police officer in an undated file photo. Delta Police

A Delta police officer is under investigation over an allegation “of a sexual nature” involving another officer while the pair were off-duty.

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord announced the investigation Thursday, which is being conducted by Surrey RCMP and relates to a complaint that was brought forward to Delta Police in December 2019.

“This allegation is extremely concerning,” Dubord said in a statement.

“Police officers are — rightfully so — held to a higher standard both on- and off-duty. That is why I wanted to be as open as I could about the process that’s now underway. It is important that this allegation be investigated fully by an independent police department.”

Dubord said an initial examination of the allegation found it warranted a criminal investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither Delta Police nor Surrey RCMP would go into detail about the allegation, other than to say the incident did not occur in a police facility and did not involve any member of the public.

The officer under investigation has been suspended with pay while the investigation proceeds.

Once Surrey RCMP conclude their criminal investigation, Delta Police say a separate probe under the Police Act will be conducted by the Vancouver Police Department, which will be overseen by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner.

“While we must wait for the investigation process to unfold, we will take the time to look inward, and ensure our policies are robust and appropriate, and that all our officers and employees have a good understanding of them, and their responsibilities both on- and off-duty,” Dubord said.

Surrey RCMP confirmed they are in the early stages of their investigation, and would not provide any further comment.

Global News has reached out to the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner for a statement.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.