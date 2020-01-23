Province shuts down tent city in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

The tent city that has been perched along the Saint John River since the summer is home to over a dozen people, and now they have to vacate the property.

A letter was left for each person living on the empty lot on Woodstock Road.

“Fundamentally, it’s trying to get them into some place where we don’t have to worry about frostbite, or God forbid, death,” said Warren Maddox, the executive director for Fredericton Homeless Shelters.

The no trespass notice was issued by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. It states the tents have become a hazard to public safety and the people that have been living there are forbidden from entering the property once it’s been cleared out.

With an eviction looming many packed their bags, while some said they won’t go without a fight.

“Chances are I’m going to fight and end up in jail, but that’s not what I want to do. But I can feel it inside its pissing me off already,” said Donald McLeod, a tent city resident.

That’s a sentiment mirrored by others living in snow-covered tents.

“I’m going to fight it out to the bitter end. I plan on standing my ground. We (have) no place else to go,” said Angel Deluka, another tent city resident.

But not everyone was willing to risk their freedom for the land. Some people had family members and social workers come by to assist them in packing up their most prized possessions.

“If push comes to shove, find another spot, unlike other people I have a friend that can help me move my stuff, and other people don’t,” said Dennis Robertson.

The process to clear the property had begun several weeks ago, but the minister of Social Development requested a delay to allow outreach workers to counsel the individuals living in tents.

“We’ve been doing a lot of visits over there to try and get them into something that is a bit safer over the course of the winter,” said Maddox.

Minister of Social Development Dorothy Shephard was not available for an on camera interview, in a statement said:

“Aside from the beds at the shelters, a warming centre is now available during daytime hours at the Barnabas Centre on York Street. In addition, Social Development has offered to provide storage space to the individuals who had been living in the tents to store their belongings until more permanent accommodations can be found.”