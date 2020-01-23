N.B. woman, 42, pleads guilty to accessory to manslaughter in death of Candace Stevens

A New Brunswick woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the death of Candace Rose Stevens of Fredericton.

Wendy Gail Losier, 42, had been charged in Oct. 2019 as an accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of being an accessory to manslaughter in Stevens’ death, as well as causing an indignity to human remains.

Fredericton police said in a press release that Losier admitted to assisting 26-year-old James Curtis, also known as James Knight, who was responsible for Stevens’ murder.

READ MORE: Woman charged in homicide of Fredericton woman appears in court

Losier was arrested after an unrelated shooting at a Walmart in Miramichi, N.B., on Oct 31, 2018.

During the ensuing police chase, officers said Losier was a passenger in the vehicle Curtis was driving.

According to RCMP, Curtis was injured during the chase and taken to hospital, where he later died.