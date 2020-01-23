Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

N.B. woman, 42, pleads guilty to accessory to manslaughter in death of Candace Stevens

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 5:15 pm
Fredericton homicide victim identified as Candace Stevens
(Nov 1, 2018): A funeral will be held on Friday for 31-year-old Candace Stevens.

A New Brunswick woman has pleaded guilty for her role in the death of Candace Rose Stevens of Fredericton.

Wendy Gail Losier, 42, had been charged in Oct. 2019 as an accessory after the fact to murder and causing an indignity to human remains. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of being an accessory to manslaughter in Stevens’ death, as well as causing an indignity to human remains.

Fredericton police said in a press release that Losier admitted to assisting 26-year-old James Curtis, also known as James Knight, who was responsible for Stevens’ murder.

READ MORE: Woman charged in homicide of Fredericton woman appears in court

Losier was arrested after an unrelated shooting at a Walmart in Miramichi, N.B., on Oct 31, 2018.

During the ensuing police chase, officers said Losier was a passenger in the vehicle Curtis was driving.

According to RCMP, Curtis was injured during the chase and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Charges have been laid in connection to the death of Candace Stevens
Charges have been laid in connection to the death of Candace Stevens

Stevens had a young daughter and was a graduate of the Majestany Institute and worked as an esthetician at Sorella Spa in downtown Fredericton.

Story continues below advertisement

Her remains were found on a dirt road in Upper Derby, N.B., on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

Losier is scheduled to return to court in Fredericton for sentencing on Feb. 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFrederictonMIRAMICHICandace StevensCandace Rose StevensJames CurtisWendy Gail LosierDeath of Candace StevensJames KnightMiramichi Wallmart Shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.