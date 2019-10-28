Woman charged in homicide of Fredericton woman appears in court

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick woman who has been charged in connection with the killing of Candace Rose Stevens of Fredericton a year ago made her first appearance in court on Monday.

Stevens’ remains were found on a rural road in Upper Derby, N.B. Her death was being investigated as a homicide on Oct. 31, 2018.

On Saturday, police said Wendy Gail Losier, 42, had been charged with accessory to murder after the fact and interfering with human remains in relation to Stevens’s death.

Judge Julian Dixon read the charges against Losier into the court record on Monday.

“Wendy Gail Losier, on or about the 26th day of October 2018, at Fredericton, New Brunswick, knowing that James Curtis had murdered Candace Stevens, did comfort or assist James Curtis for the purpose of enabling James Curtis to escape contrary to Section 240 of the Criminal Code of Canada,” he said.

Police in Fredericton have confirmed to The Canadian Press that Curtis is dead, but have declined to release details.

Losier is being held in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 12.

Losier is no stranger to run-ins with the law.

On Nov. 1, 2018, she was charged after a Walmart shooting incident that resulted in a police chase.

Losier was a passenger in the vehicle that her 26-year-old boyfriend was driving.

According to RCMP, the driver was injured during the chase and taken to hospital, where he later died.

Losier was charged on Nov. 1, 2018, with theft under $5,000 and possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed.

Stevens graduated from the Majestany Institute and worked as an esthetician at Sorella Spa in downtown Fredericton.

She also left behind a young daughter.

— With files from The Canadian Press, Aya Al-Hakim and Callum Smith

