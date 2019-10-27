Menu

Crime

Fredericton police make arrest connected to death of Candace Stevens

By Callum Smith Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 5:48 pm
Fredericton police say an arrest has been made in the death of Candace Stevens.
Fredericton police say an arrest has been made in the death of Candace Stevens. Submitted

Fredericton police say an arrest has been made in the death of Candace Stevens.

Alycia Bartlett, the spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, says the suspect is due in Fredericton court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

On Oct. 31, 2018, the force confirmed her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Candace Rose Winona Stevens left behind a young daughter.

READ MORE: Funeral to be held Friday for Fredericton homicide victim Candace Stevens

Stevens graduated from the Majestany Institute and worked as an aesthetician at Sorella Spa in downtown Fredericton.

The 31-year-old’s remains were found on a rural road in Upper Derby, N.B., exactly one year ago.

READ MORE: Police investigating homicide of Fredericton woman found along dirt road

Bartlett says more details are expected Monday.

At the time, the regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations called for a full and thorough investigation by police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickHomicideFrederictonFredericton Police ForceCandace StevensUpper Derby
