Fredericton police make arrest connected to death of Candace Stevens

Fredericton police say an arrest has been made in the death of Candace Stevens.
Alycia Bartlett, the spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force, says the suspect is due in Fredericton court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
On Oct. 31, 2018, the force confirmed her death was being investigated as a homicide.
Candace Rose Winona Stevens left behind a young daughter.
Stevens graduated from the Majestany Institute and worked as an aesthetician at Sorella Spa in downtown Fredericton.
The 31-year-old’s remains were found on a rural road in Upper Derby, N.B., exactly one year ago.
Bartlett says more details are expected Monday.
At the time, the regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations called for a full and thorough investigation by police.
