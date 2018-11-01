1 dead, 1 arrested after N.B. Walmart shooting prompts police chase

A suspect who led police on a 70-kilometre chase in New Brunswick has died after officers heard a shot fired inside the vehicle.

The incident began Wednesday evening when shots were fired at the Walmart store on Douglastown Boulevard in Miramichi, N.B.

The Miramichi Police Force says the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, prompting a chase.

Gaëtan Despres, who was driving in the area, witnessed the suspect vehicle driving towards him with police cruisers in pursuit.

“He was just going back and forth on each side of the street so I had to pull to the side just to see what was going on. Then I noticed the car had no tires at all so he was just skidding through white line to white line,” he said.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspect vehicle about 70 kilometres away near Richibucto, N.B. RCMP responded to a request for assistance from Miramichi police.

“RCMP deployed a spike belt across Highway 11 near Richibucto resulting in the vehicle coming to a stop. Shortly after, RCMP members heard a shot fired inside the vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.

This area of Route 11 looks quite different compared to yesterday. Police chase of suspect vehicle ended here – roughly 70km from the #Miramichi Walmart. Witness Gaëtan Despres estimates roughly 15 police cars involved in chase.

According to RCMP, the 26-year-old driver was injured and taken to hospital where he later died.

A 41-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested at the scene.

RCMP say no shots were fired at police and no one else was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Walmart also confirms that no one was hurt in the original incident inside the store.

In a statement, Walmart Corporate Affairs confirmed that shots were fired and the store was placed under lockdown.

“Thankfully, no customers or associates were injured,” the statement reads. “The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority.”

— With files from Callum Smith and Graeme Benjamin