Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Highway 3 in B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 1:41 pm
Road conditions at Paulson Summit on Highway 3 on Thursday morning. The snowfall warning for Highway 3 is from Paulson Summit, which is east of Grand Forks, to Kootenay Pass, which is west of Creston.
Road conditions at Paulson Summit on Highway 3 on Thursday morning. The snowfall warning for Highway 3 is from Paulson Summit, which is east of Grand Forks, to Kootenay Pass, which is west of Creston. DriveBC

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 3 in B.C., between Grand Forks and Creston.

The warning, which was issued Thursday at 4:23 a.m., says 20 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected during a long snowfall from a Pacific frontal system that’s moving into B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The warning is from Paulson Summit, which is east of Grand Forks, to Kootenay Pass, which is west of Creston.

“Warm air moving into the Interior will cause snow levels to rise today, and snow will change to rain over lower elevations,” Environment Canada said in its warning.

“However, near Kootenay Pass, snow is expected to continue with snowfall amounts of 20 to 25 cm expected by Friday morning.”

In related news, the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed in both directions on Thursday afternoon because of avalanche control work.

The closure is expected to start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m.

The work is taking place between the Griffin Lake avalanche gate and the Clanwilliam Bridge, a distance of 15.4 kilometres. A detour will not be available.

For the latest road conditions, click here.

