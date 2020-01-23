Report cards cancelled for public elementary schools in Waterloo region, board announces

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced Thursday morning that parents of elementary school children in the area will not be receiving term one report cards because of the ongoing labour unrest.

”Currently, public elementary teachers across Ontario are taking part in strike action. This action includes not completing a full report card or inputting student marks electronically for the purpose of producing report cards,” a letter to parents read.

“As a result, your child will not be bringing home a report card this term.”

The letter was signed WRDSB director of education John Bryant and board chair Jayne Herring.

2:58 Battle over public education in Ontario escalates Battle over public education in Ontario escalates

It continued by saying: “We understand that this information is disappointing – we share that disappointment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parents of children win junior and senior kindergarten will also no be getting the Kindergarten Communication of Learning.

The board says it encourages parents to contact their teachers to discuss their children’s progress.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), which has been without a contract since December, began a work-to-rule campaign in early December.

Earlier this week, the job action grew to include a series of rotating strikes.

3:02 How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike? How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike?

The ETFO announced Wednesday that teachers from the WRDSB will walk out on Monday.

Public elementary schools in the region have also closed twice due to rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF).

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.