Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Report cards cancelled for public elementary schools in Waterloo region, board announces

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 11:31 am
Ontario teachers continue taking job action
Political commentator Deb Hutton on the ongoing teachers' strikes in Ontario and what advice she would have for the Ford government.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) announced Thursday morning that parents of elementary school children in the area will not be receiving term one report cards because of the ongoing labour unrest.

”Currently, public elementary teachers across Ontario are taking part in strike action. This action includes not completing a full report card or inputting student marks electronically for the purpose of producing report cards,” a letter to parents read.

READ MORE: Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

“As a result, your child will not be bringing home a report card this term.”

The letter was signed WRDSB director of education John Bryant and board chair Jayne Herring.

Battle over public education in Ontario escalates
Battle over public education in Ontario escalates

It continued by saying: “We understand that this information is disappointing – we share that disappointment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Parents of children win junior and senior kindergarten will also no be getting the Kindergarten Communication of Learning.

The board says it encourages parents to contact their teachers to discuss their children’s progress.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ strikes — A timeline of key events and actions taken so far

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), which has been without a contract since December, began a work-to-rule campaign in early December.

Earlier this week, the job action grew to include a series of rotating strikes.

How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike?
How are parents reacting to the Ontario teacher strike?

The ETFO announced Wednesday that teachers from the WRDSB will walk out on Monday.

READ MORE: Key contract issues as tensions increase between Ontario public high school teachers’ union, government

Public elementary schools in the region have also closed twice due to rotating strikes by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF).

The OSSTF represents public high school workers in the region as well as education workers at public elementary schools.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
osstfETFOOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationOntario Teachers StrikeWaterloo Region District School BoardWRDSBETFO strikeWaterloo elementary report cardsWaterloo Region District School Board report cardsWaterloo report cardsWRDSB report cardsWRDSB teachers strike
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.