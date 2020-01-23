Copper wire, tools reported stolen overnight from Hydro One yard in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating the reported theft of tools from a Hydro One yard in the City of Kawartha Lakes overnight Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say officers were called on Wednesday to investigate a reported theft at the Hydro One Networks yard along Country Lane, six kilometres east of the village of Fenelon Falls.

Officers determined a break-in had occurred sometime overnight.

Police say copper wire and approximately $10,000 worth of chainsaws and other tools had been removed from the property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

