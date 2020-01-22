Washington state lawyer facing charges for bringing firearms across B.C. border

Send this page to someone via email

An American lawyer who is facing charges for bringing two firearms across the border will be back in Penticton court next month.

On Wednesday, Shawn Bertram Jensen had his case put over until Feb. 5.

The charges stem from Oct. 25 in Osoyoos, B.C., where he was charged with eight counts.

The charges are:

Smuggling goods into Canada;

Giving a false or deceptive statement regarding the importing of goods;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm in a vehicle;

Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Prior to Wednesday’s court date, online court records show that Jensen’s case was also before the courts on Oct. 26, 28 and 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

Jensen is listed as a lawyer in Washington state with a mailing address in Wenatchee.

Jensen’s defence lawyer, Wade Jenson, told Global News that “we are continuing to review the allegations and have no further comment at this time.”

Global News has also reached out to Canada Border Services Agency for more information.