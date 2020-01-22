Menu

Crime

Washington state lawyer facing charges for bringing firearms across B.C. border

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 9:03 pm
According to online court documents, Shawn Bertram Jensen was charged with eight counts, all firearms related, on Oct. 25 at Osoyoos.
An American lawyer who is facing charges for bringing two firearms across the border will be back in Penticton court next month.

On Wednesday, Shawn Bertram Jensen had his case put over until Feb. 5.

Related News

The charges stem from Oct. 25 in Osoyoos, B.C., where he was charged with eight counts.

READ MORE: High-stakes helicopter chase at centre of B.C. cross-border drug smuggling bust

The charges are:

  • Smuggling goods into Canada;
  • Giving a false or deceptive statement regarding the importing of goods;
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm in a vehicle;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Prior to Wednesday’s court date, online court records show that Jensen’s case was also before the courts on Oct. 26, 28 and 30, Nov. 20 and Dec. 18.

Jensen is listed as a lawyer in Washington state with a mailing address in Wenatchee.

READ MORE: He never had trouble at the U.S. border — until he got a pardon. Here’s what seems to be happening

Jensen’s defence lawyer, Wade Jenson, told Global News that “we are continuing to review the allegations and have no further comment at this time.”

Global News has also reached out to Canada Border Services Agency for more information.

CrimeCanadaBCGunsCanada Border Services AgencyosoyoosWashington StateWenatchee
