Florida man charged after 12 guns seized at Saskatchewan border

Twelve undeclared firearms, along with ammunition and other items, were seized by officers at Saskatchewan’s North Portal border crossing on May 26.

The firearms seized include two revolvers, two pistols (one restricted, one prohibited), a restricted semi-automatic carbine rifle, seven non-restricted long guns, a stun gun, and a Taser. Six over-capacity magazines were also seized, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

The items were found in a cargo van during a secondary examination.

Kevin Glenn Norris, 41, was arrested and is facing three charges under the Customs Act.

Norris remains in custody and will be in a Regina courtroom on May 30.

The CBSA recommends travellers not carry firearms when travelling to or through Canada, but should they choose to travel, they must declare all firearms in their possession at the first Canadian port of entry.