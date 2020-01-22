Rick Zamperin: Eli Manning retires, next stop is the Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Depending on who you ask, longtime New York Giant Eli Manning is the most overrated, or underrated, quarterback in the 100-year history of the National Football League.

The Giants confirmed Wednesday that Manning will be retiring after 16 seasons in the NFL, all with Big Blue.

He will make the official announcement on Friday.

Don’t get me started about whether or not Manning is deserving of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Famer. The answer is an absolute yes — he will be a first ballot entrant into Canton, Ohio.

Manning, 39, is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time Super Bowl winner and was named the MVP in both of New York’s championships.

0:31 RIP Mr. Peanut: Super Bowl ad campaign kills off beloved peanut mascot RIP Mr. Peanut: Super Bowl ad campaign kills off beloved peanut mascot

The first overall pick in the 2004 draft is the Giants’ franchise leader in consecutive starts, passing yards and touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

Manning also ranks seventh in NFL history in passing yards (57,023) and TDs (366), more than John Elway and Joe Montana, and he is tenth all-time with 36 game-winning drives.

The knock against Manning is that his career win-loss record is 117-117, he never led the league in touchdown passes but threw the most interceptions in three different seasons, and he guided the G-Men to a winning record in just seven of his 16 seasons in the Big Apple.

Playing for a rebuilding team, and with his better days in the rear-view mirror, Manning was supplanted by rookie Daniel Jones as New York’s starting QB in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead of becoming a free agent and trying to latch on to another team, I give Eli credit for recognizing that hanging up his helmet was the right decision.

Some will remember Manning as a QB who played on two championship teams that were powered by dominating defences.

Others, like myself, will recall a player who would never dazzle you with his ability but would more often than not make a key play in a big game.