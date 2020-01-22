Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man injured during violent, armed St. Catharines home invasion

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 22, 2020 6:40 pm
Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects involved in a violent armed robbery in St. Catharines.
Niagara Regional Police are looking for three suspects involved in a violent armed robbery in St. Catharines. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are looking for three suspects after a violent home invasion in St. Catharines.

According to Niagara Regional Police, the incident happened in the area of Third Street Louth and President Court at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when three men armed with handguns allegedly forced their way into the home.

READ MORE: 2 men suffer life-threatening injuries after fighting each other in St. Catharines: police

The two people inside, an elderly man and woman, were both assaulted, according to police, and the three suspects fled in a black car.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman wasn’t hurt.

Police say the three suspects are all described as men wearing dark masks over their faces and dark clothing.

Investigators say it appears the incident wasn’t random and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

