Police investigating after man injured during violent, armed St. Catharines home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for three suspects after a violent home invasion in St. Catharines.

According to Niagara Regional Police, the incident happened in the area of Third Street Louth and President Court at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, when three men armed with handguns allegedly forced their way into the home.

The two people inside, an elderly man and woman, were both assaulted, according to police, and the three suspects fled in a black car.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman wasn’t hurt.

Police say the three suspects are all described as men wearing dark masks over their faces and dark clothing.

Investigators say it appears the incident wasn’t random and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement

1:19 Woman charged after Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot incident Woman charged after Niagara-on-the-Lake parking lot incident