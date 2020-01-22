Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to cancel report cards for elementary students

Send this page to someone via email

The public school board representing Peterborough and area says report cards will not be issued for elementary students as a result of teachers’ labour action

In a letter to parents and guardians of Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board students issued Wednesday, board director of education Dr. Jennifer Leclerc said as part of its work-to-rule job sanctions, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has directed teachers not to create comments for report cards and not to enter grades electronically.

Leclerc says the submissions and verification of grades and comments are required to complete the report card process.

“As a result, along with public school boards across the province, we will be unable to provide students and families with Term One report cards,” Leclerc stated.

READ MORE: Some elementary school boards not issuing report cards amid labour action

Story continues below advertisement

She said the “difficult decision” was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of the processes, resources and time required to produce accurate report cards.

“Simply put, the task of providing verified and accurate marks in report cards for roughly 24,000 students is not feasible,” she said.

We will soon join the thousands of educators walking picket lines in freezing temps. @fordnation and @Sflecce have only shown resolve to demean our profession and hurt our students. Not a single attempt to bargain. #ETFOstrike #Istrikebecause pic.twitter.com/4n8LtWkYfe — KPR ETFO (@KPRETFO) January 20, 2020

Leclerc said while report cards are not being distributed, teachers’ assessment and evaluation of student progress will continue throughout the year.

The school board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.