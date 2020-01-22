Menu

Education

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board to cancel report cards for elementary students

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 5:10 pm
Updated January 22, 2020 5:11 pm
File photo of an Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario sign.
File photo of an Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The public school board representing Peterborough and area says report cards will not be issued for elementary students as a result of teachers’ labour action

In a letter to parents and guardians of Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board students issued Wednesday, board director of education Dr. Jennifer Leclerc said as part of its work-to-rule job sanctions, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has directed teachers not to create comments for report cards and not to enter grades electronically.

READ MORE: Ontario teachers’ strikes: A timeline of key events and actions taken so far

Leclerc says the submissions and verification of grades and comments are required to complete the report card process.

“As a result, along with public school boards across the province, we will be unable to provide students and families with Term One report cards,” Leclerc stated.

READ MORE: Some elementary school boards not issuing report cards amid labour action

She said the “difficult decision” was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of the processes, resources and time required to produce accurate report cards.

“Simply put, the task of providing verified and accurate marks in report cards for roughly 24,000 students is not feasible,” she said.

Leclerc said while report cards are not being distributed, teachers’ assessment and evaluation of student progress will continue throughout the year.

The school board serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Northumberland County and the Municipality of Clarington.

Ontario elementary teachers begin strikes Monday
