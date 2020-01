Send this page to someone via email

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C. between Revelstoke and Golden is closed because of a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is between Glacier National Park East Boundary and Quartz Creek Forest Service Road. The affected closure is 15.3 kilometres in length.

An assessment in progress and no detour available. The estimated time of the highway’s reopening is 1 p.m. PT.

