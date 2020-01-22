Menu

Canada

Police once again issue plea for information on missing Truro teen

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 2:06 pm
Jacob Spring was last seen in Truro on Sept. 1, 2019.
Jacob Spring was last seen in Truro on Sept. 1, 2019. Truro Police Service

Police in Truro, N.S., are once again reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since September.

The Truro Police Service says Jacob Spring had maintained contact with family, but has not been heard from since October 2019.

“Initial media releases and efforts on social media have not rendered any new information about his whereabouts,” police said in a social media statement.

“Jacob is considered vulnerable and the lack of contact with family is out of character.”

Police say Jacob Spring hasn't been heard from since October.
Police say Jacob Spring hasn't been heard from since October.
Police say Jacob Spring hasn't been heard from since October.
Jacob is 6’1”, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a quicksilver hat with a pink, blue and white design, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Nova Scotia Police Missing Teen truro Missing People Truro Police Service Canada missing people Jacob Spring
