Police once again issue plea for information on missing Truro teen

Police in Truro, N.S., are once again reaching out to the public for help in locating a missing teenager who hasn’t been seen since September.

The Truro Police Service says Jacob Spring had maintained contact with family, but has not been heard from since October 2019.

“Initial media releases and efforts on social media have not rendered any new information about his whereabouts,” police said in a social media statement.

“Jacob is considered vulnerable and the lack of contact with family is out of character.” Tweet This

Jacob is 6’1”, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a quicksilver hat with a pink, blue and white design, and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Truro Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

