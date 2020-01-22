Former Alberta politician on tax strike over unpaid property taxes from oil companies to municipalities

Send this page to someone via email

A former member of the Alberta legislature says he won’t pay his provincial taxes until oil patch players pay theirs.

David Swann, who once led the Alberta Liberals, says his tax strike is in response to news that rural municipalities in the province have been left with $173 million in unpaid property tax from energy companies.

“Our government shouldn’t have one set of rules for their corporate friends, and another for the rest of us Albertans,” said Swann.

He’s encouraging other Albertans to withhold their taxes until the patch ponies up.

“I am outraged that Premier Kenney condones this tax evasion in the oil patch, where viable companies refuse to pay what they owe for the roads they use, schools that train their workers, and services that support their operations. Who knew paying your taxes is optional in Alberta?” said Swann, who is a member of the Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project (ALDP).

Industry spokesmen say companies have been hit hard by a long-term decline in resource prices.

They say their wells, pipelines and other facilities are overvalued for tax assessment and they want the province to give them a break.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has hinted that’s what’s coming.

Al Kemmere of Alberta Rural Municipalities says another revenue reduction, on top of new provincially imposed policing costs, could make some communities non-viable.

— With a file from Global News