Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after 8 handguns, 4 AR-15 rifles stolen from home

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after 12 firearms were stolen from a home in Aylesford, N.S.

Police say on Monday officers responded to reports of a break-in at a home on School House Road.

When the Mounties arrived, the victim told them that eight handguns and four AR-15 rifles had been stolen while the homeowner was out.

The RCMP say that all firearms had been properly secured and were stored in a locked gun safe.

Forensic identification technicians are assisting the RCMP in their investigation but police are asking for assistance from the public.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects or the location of the firearms is asked to call RCMP at 902-679-5555 or contact Crime Stoppers

