Canada

No subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 7:30 am
Updated January 22, 2020 7:34 am
The TTC said the reason for the service disruption was a mechanical issue.
The TTC said the reason for the service disruption was a mechanical issue. Don Mitchell / AM 640/ Global News File

The TTC says there is no subway service between Ossington and Jane stations as crews work on fixing a mechanical problem.

The TTC tweeted about the service disruption around 6:08 a.m. Wednesday.

“Our crews are reporting a partial derailment of one of the middle cars of a train that was leaving Keele Yard. It was not in service,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted.

Green said the issue could take a few hours to resolve as they assess the cause and derailing plan.

READ MORE: SUV gets stuck after driving into Queens Quay streetcar tunnel

Commuters are being redirected onto shuttle buses for the morning rush hour.

Green said 100 buses have been ordered and that fixing the issue “could take a while” as track crews are on scene assessing the problem.

Green recommended that riders coming from the west end use their TTC fare to get on GO Transit at Kipling station.

