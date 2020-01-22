Menu

Canada

SUV gets stuck after driving into Queens Quay streetcar tunnel

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 7:21 am
A photo of the car stuck in the tunnel. Stuart Green / @TTCStuart (Twitter)

TTC officials say a motorist managed to drive into a streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay early Wednesday morning and then got stuck.

“An SUV made it through the bollards, past the lights and gates we installed in Oct. 2018 and all the way to the Union Station streetcar platform and got stuck,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted.

READ MORE: Drop-down barriers finally installed at Queen’s Quay streetcar tunnel

Green said the car got stuck around 2:30 a.m. The 510 Spadina streetcar was reportedly forced to turn back at Queens Quay and Spadina Avenue, prompting TTC to deploy shuttle buses in the area.

A photo posted by Green shows the SUV’s wheels caught on a concrete block, which Green said is a walkway leading to the “operator toilet.”

Story continues below advertisement

The driver remained at the scene and police are investigating, Green said. It is unknown if any charges will be laid.

Special equipment had to be brought in to remove the vehicle from the tunnel, Stuart said.

READ MORE: Discount fare program for riders transferring between TTC, GO Transit and UP Express set to end

He added that after the SUV was removed, which took a few hours, a test train was being put through the tunnel to determine if there were any issues or significant damage.

By 6 a.m., service had resumed along the streetcar route.

