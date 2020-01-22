SUV gets stuck after driving into Queens Quay streetcar tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

TTC officials say a motorist managed to drive into a streetcar tunnel on Queens Quay early Wednesday morning and then got stuck.

“An SUV made it through the bollards, past the lights and gates we installed in Oct. 2018 and all the way to the Union Station streetcar platform and got stuck,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green tweeted.

Green said the car got stuck around 2:30 a.m. The 510 Spadina streetcar was reportedly forced to turn back at Queens Quay and Spadina Avenue, prompting TTC to deploy shuttle buses in the area.

A photo posted by Green shows the SUV’s wheels caught on a concrete block, which Green said is a walkway leading to the “operator toilet.”

And here's what an SUV stuck on the Union Station streetcar platform looks like. The concrete block is a walkway to the operator toilet. pic.twitter.com/7CQOt5oRpW — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 22, 2020

The driver remained at the scene and police are investigating, Green said. It is unknown if any charges will be laid.

Special equipment had to be brought in to remove the vehicle from the tunnel, Stuart said.

He added that after the SUV was removed, which took a few hours, a test train was being put through the tunnel to determine if there were any issues or significant damage.

By 6 a.m., service had resumed along the streetcar route.

And we're clear. Service on 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina back to normal. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) January 22, 2020