Drop-down barriers finally installed at Queen’s Quay streetcar tunnel

Toronto transit officials say it will now be “next to impossible” for motorists to mistakenly find their way in the Queen’s Quay streetcar tunnel following the installation of two drop-down barriers.
The gates were finally put into full-time operation on Friday after months of design and testing to prevent drivers from entering the tunnel and causing transit delays.
The tunnel, which services the 509 and 510 downtown streetcars, already has signals and signs installed indicating to drivers that the route is off limits to motorists.
Earlier this year, two incidents of vehicles getting stuck inside the tunnel during the same week prompted the local transit authority to think of a more impenetrable solution.
Transit officials say these occurrences have a major impact on the TTC’s operations and they hope this latest approach will finally keep vehicles out for good.
