B.C. teacher suspended after pulling ponytails, swearing in classroom

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted January 21, 2020 9:25 pm
The teacher was suspended for 12 days without pay, and had to complete a professional boundaries course.
A B.C. teacher has been disciplined for professional misconduct.

According to the B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation, it all started in the summer of 2017.

They say a teacher used Facebook messenger to exchange movie recommendations with a student.

The student reported feeling uncomfortable with the exchanges, and reported them to school administrators.

The Teacher Regulation Branch says during the school year, the teacher pulled on another student’s ponytail on multiple occasions.

They also poked a student in the stomach.

The discipline decision adds the teacher used inappropriate language in the classroom, including f*** and b****, but did not refer to any students in the classroom using those terms.

The teacher also used inappropriate terms of endearment with female students.

On Jan. 3, 2019, the teacher was suspended for 12 days without pay.

They also had to complete a Reinforcing Professional Boundaries course offered at the Justice Institute of B.C.

The teacher was transferred to a different school.

The Teacher Regulation Branch did not release the name of the teacher, students, or school due to the student’s privacy.

