Burnaby RCMP looking for suspect following alleged late-night residential attack

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is investigating an alleged assault on a residential street Sunday night.

The incident reportedly happened around 11 p.m. along Gray Avenue near Victory Street.

A woman says she was walking alone, when a man attacked her from behind.

She told police he covered her mouth, and wrapped his arm around her body.

Police say she was able to duck out of the man’s grasp and scream for help, prompting the man to run away.

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj says it’s a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

“It is a residential area and close to Metrotown,” Kalanj said. “It was 11 o’clock at night, though, so there wasn’t many people around.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d tell the public to try to walk in well-lit areas, and in groups.”

The woman suffered a minor injury, police say.

Investigators are now looking for that suspect. He is described as a young Caucasian male with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and black gloves with white lettering on them.

4:04 Record year for Crime Stoppers tips in B.C. Record year for Crime Stoppers tips in B.C.

They’re asking anyone who may have been in the area of the 7000-block of Gray Avenue at 11 p.m. on Sunday night and may have seen anything suspicious to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Burnaby RCMP is asking that community members continue to follow the safety advice below when out walking, particularly in the early morning and late evening:

If you see anything suspicious, please contact police immediately.

Be mindful of your surroundings and your own personal safety.

Try to walk in well-lit areas where there are other people around.

Try not to walk alone. Instead, walk in pairs or groups, particularly in the evening.

Do not wear headphones or become distracted by your phone when you’re walking — it’s important to be aware of your surroundings at all times.