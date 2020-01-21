Menu

Education

Durham Catholic District School Board teachers hit picket line for one-day strike

By Aaron Streck Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 7:01 pm
DCDSB teachers hit picket line for one-day strike
WATCH: In Durham, roughly 50 DCDSB schools had to be closed Tuesday as a result of the teachers one-day strike. And many of teachers had support by parents who say potential cuts would be a blow to their child's development. Aaron Streck has more.

English Catholic schools across the province were closed Tuesday as teachers held a one-day strike.

Among them were roughly 50 elementary and high schools with the Durham Catholic District School Board.

Many of the teachers were supported by parents who say potential cuts would be a blow to their child’s development.

“We’re getting hit from every angle,” said Virginia Mazzone-Ahou, parent and member of The Durham Crew, a grassroots group of parents of children with autism.

Mazzone-Ahou spent Tuesday picketing.

Her son, who is on the autism spectrum, goes to St. Leo Catholic School in Brooklin.

READ MORE: Rotating school strikes unlikely to impact Ontario economy: experts

She says she’s concerned about potential cuts to special education.

“It’s a big blow to the whole education system,” said Mazzone-Ahou. “You’ll have my son sitting in class unsupported and what will the rest of the class be doing?

“Teachers are not able to support their class as well as special needs students in their class.”

All English Catholic school teachers across the DCDSB took part in the strike, including pickets outside Ajax MPP Rod Phillips’ office.

All Catholic Schools in Ontario were closed today impacting thousands of Kingston and area parents

“We’re not walking out on the students, we’re walking out for the students,” said Marilynn D’Agrosa, a teacher with 15 years’ experience.

Uncertainty around kindergarten, class sizes, e-learning and special education supports, she says, can be damaging.

“I know in my classroom alone, I’m one teacher with all these students with varying needs and children fall through the cracks,” D’Agrosa said.

“We need those supports in our schools and in our classrooms.”

READ MORE: How the dispute between Ontario and teachers’ unions could evolve

Just down the street at Notre Dame Catholic Secondary School, David Opiola and fellow teachers held signs with the number 39.

“We lost six-and-a-half teachers,” Opiola said. “That works out to 39 fewer class sections that are available for students.”

The DCDSB responded to the one-day strike, saying it respects the bargaining process but regrets any disruption Tuesday’s job action caused.

The last time OECTA and the province met was Jan. 9, 2020.

No other meetings have been planned.

The money being offered to parents, meanwhile, isn’t sitting well with the union.

“The money would be better suited going back into the classroom to help fix the cuts, to help provide additional services for students instead of trying to drive an additional wedge between parents and teachers,” said Melissa Cowen, OECTA Durham president.

