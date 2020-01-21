Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2020 3:56 pm
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says grain-drying would be exempt under Manitoba's proposed carbon tax.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says grain-drying would be exempt under Manitoba's proposed carbon tax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than the current federal one.

Pallister told an agricultural exposition that he would exempt grain-drying costs from a provincial carbon tax, unlike the federal tax.

Farmers in much of the West have faced steep bills as they use natural gas and propane to dry their grain after a soggy harvest.

READ MORE: Manitoba carbon tax a maybe, Pallister says after meeting Trudeau in Winnipeg

Keystone Agricultural Producers, the province’s largest farm group, says corn producers alone are paying about $1.7 million in carbon tax this year and they face competition from United States producers, who do not pay the tax.

The group’s president, Bill Campbell, says Pallister’s promise is a step in the right direction.

Pallister has rejected federal demands for a carbon tax, but is now raising the possibility of hammering out a deal with Ottawa.

Manitoba carbon tax a maybe, Pallister says after meeting Trudeau in Winnipeg
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Carbon TaxBrian PallisterManitoba politicsManitoba carbon taxKeystone Agricultural ProducersBil Campbell
