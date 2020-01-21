Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Fredericton man faces child pornography charges: RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 8:20 pm
The Mounties say that William Logan Murphy appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with a count each of accessing and possessing child pornography.
The Mounties say that William Logan Murphy appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with a count each of accessing and possessing child pornography. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

The RCMP has charged a 34-year-old Fredericton man for allegedly accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police say that on July 24, 2019, as a result of information received through the force’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Fredericton.

READ MORE: U.S. man sentenced in New Brunswick for smuggling child pornography

Officers seized several electronic devices and arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene.

The Mounties say that William Logan Murphy appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with a count each of accessing and possessing child pornography.

Former B.C. military leader faces jail time for child pornography possession
Former B.C. military leader faces jail time for child pornography possession

Murphy will return to court on Jan. 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., to enter a plea.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCanadaFrederictonNew Brunswick RCMPchild pornography chargesFredericton CrimeNational Child Exploitation Coordination Centrechild pornography charge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.