Fredericton man faces child pornography charges: RCMP

The RCMP has charged a 34-year-old Fredericton man for allegedly accessing and possessing child pornography.

Police say that on July 24, 2019, as a result of information received through the force’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Fredericton.

Officers seized several electronic devices and arrested a 34-year-old man at the scene.

The Mounties say that William Logan Murphy appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court and was charged with a count each of accessing and possessing child pornography.

Murphy will return to court on Jan. 29, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., to enter a plea.

