Health

Ontario public health restructuring should be negotiated, not forced: Report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 21, 2020 12:37 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 1:04 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a media availability in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen during a media availability in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Public health officials in Peterborough say any government plans to restructure the province’s health units should be negotiated and not forced.

The recommendation is one of a series made in a discussion paper released Tuesday by the city’s board of health at a rural municipalities conference in Toronto.

They say the forced amalgamation of health unions could damage the delivery of services and the way the boards of health are locally governed.

The group is not opposed to merging with other units to create larger entities, which they say could improve access to some services.

The report comes as Premier Doug Ford’s government consults on its plan to reduce the number of public health units from 35 to 10, a move announced in the 2019 budget.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Last fall, Health Minister Christine Elliott appointed a special adviser to lead consultations on the restructuring plan.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
