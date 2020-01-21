Pictou Landing First Nation ‘disappointed’ over Northern Pulp operations following closure

Send this page to someone via email

Chief Andrea Paul said on Tuesday that Pictou Landing First Nation has not agreed to allow Northern Pulp to keep using the Boat Harbour treatment facility after Jan. 31, 2020 and she is not sure what is happening with Northern Pulp’s plans to winterize the mill.

Last week, Northern Pulp announced it would put the mill into hibernation so that it could be restarted if it receives environmental approval for a new effluent treatment facility to replace the one at Boat Harbour.

READ MORE: Northern Pulp cuts down on operations to enable safe closure of mill

On Jan. 12, Northern Pulp also announced that only the wood waste boiler will continue to provide heat for the facility to protect against freeze and enable cleanup of the process equipment.

In addition, the company said it will focus on the removal of chemicals, pulp, and wood fibre from mill storage tanks, piping, and wood yards to prepare the facility for its indefinite closure.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Chief Andrea Paul, she and council spoke with a representative of the province last Thursday and were advised that Northern Pulp had asked to operate the power boiler until the end of April.

READ MORE: N.S. offering ’emotional support’ line to workers affected by mill closure

Paul said the province expected a plan from Northern Pulp the following week with details of the winterizing process.

“The representative told us that running the power boiler will mean discharging some water into Boat Harbour but no pulp will be produced”, said Chief Paul in a media release. “We were not consulted about it.”

“Of course, the community is disappointed,” Chief Paul added. “We were expecting a complete shutdown of the Boat Harbour treatment facility. Northern Pulp could have started draining the pipes weeks ago in order to complete the work before Jan. 31 and avoid the need to heat the mill after that.”

READ MORE: Northern Pulp mill to move ahead with environmental assessment process

Chief Paul said that she expected to see Northern Pulp’s winterization plan this week but was advised that while Northern Pulp had submitted something to the province it was not what the province was expecting. She has yet to see any details.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m very frustrated”, she said. “The community is planning a ceremony on Jan. 31, 2020 to mark the start of the remediation of Boat Harbour and we are not sure what is happening. I don’t know what to tell them.”

More to come…