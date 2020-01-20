‘Couldn’t believe it’: 37-year-old Barrie man wins $150,000

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old restaurant owner from Barrie has hit the jackpot, winning $150,000 with the Bigger Spin Instant game.

“I checked my ticket at the store and couldn’t believe it was happening,” Alexander Scalercio said in a statement. “It feels great.”

This isn’t Scalercio’s first major win. Previously, he won $21,000 in a game called Poker Lotto All In.

Scalercio plans to pay some bills and discuss his options with financial advisors.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Hasty Market on Prince William Way in Barrie.

