Guelph fire Chief John Osborne retiring after 30 years with department

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has announced that fire Chief John Osborne is retiring after 30 years with the department.

His last day will be Feb. 29 and current deputy chief of administration and emergency preparedness Dave Elloway will step into the chief’s position.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank John for his service to the city and the community, and wish him all the best in his retirement,” the city’s deputy CAO Colleen Clack said.

Osborne first joined the Guelph Fire Department as a dispatch firefighter and was named deputy fire chief in 2009 before becoming chief in 2016.

The city said he was instrumental in implementing the strategic development of the hazardous materials and special operations team.

Story continues below advertisement

Elloway will take the helm as of March 1.

READ MORE: Guelph students learn the importance of being emergency prepared

“Dave’s experience and leadership within the city’s fire department make him the ideal candidate to lead our team into the future,” Clack said.

Elloway started his career as a constable with Guelph police in 1988 and joined the fire department in November 2015. He is also the city’s emergency management co-ordinator.