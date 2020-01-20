Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Skier, snowboarder die at separate southeastern British Columbia ski resorts

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:22 pm
FILE - The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a pair of deaths at separate British Columbia ski resorts on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. .
FILE - The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating a pair of deaths at separate British Columbia ski resorts on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. . Global News

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of a skier and a snowboarder at separate resorts in eastern British Columbia on Friday.

One incident happened shortly after noon and involved a snowboarder at the Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson, according to RCMP.

A passerby found the victim unresponsive in a tree well in an out-of-bounds area at the ski hill, and called for help from ski patrol before attempting CPR on him.

READ MORE: ‘Worst case scenario’: Alberta doctor buried in avalanche dies in hospital

The man was taken to a second location where first responders took over CPR, but despite best efforts he died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the victim was a man in his 30s from the central Kootenays.

Big White calls for safety refresher on local ski hills following death
Big White calls for safety refresher on local ski hills following death

The other incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the victim, a Fernie man in his 30s who was originally from Quebec, was skiing with a friend when the pair became separated.

READ MORE: 1 buried after skiers trigger avalanche near Lake Louise

The friend retraced their steps, and found the man unresponsive in a section of trees on the mountain.

The victim was transported by ski patrol and paramedics to hospital, but did not survive.

Group of snowshoers spends long cold night in B.C. backcountry
Group of snowshoers spends long cold night in B.C. backcountry
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ski hillSnowboarderWhitewaternelson snowboarder diesout of bounds snowboarderout of bounds snowboarder diessnowboarder diessnowboarder dies near nelsonwhitewater resort
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.