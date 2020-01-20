Skier, snowboarder die at separate southeastern British Columbia ski resorts

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the deaths of a skier and a snowboarder at separate resorts in eastern British Columbia on Friday.

One incident happened shortly after noon and involved a snowboarder at the Whitewater Ski Resort near Nelson, according to RCMP.

A passerby found the victim unresponsive in a tree well in an out-of-bounds area at the ski hill, and called for help from ski patrol before attempting CPR on him.

The man was taken to a second location where first responders took over CPR, but despite best efforts he died at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the victim was a man in his 30s from the central Kootenays.

The other incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Fernie Alpine Resort.

Police said the victim, a Fernie man in his 30s who was originally from Quebec, was skiing with a friend when the pair became separated.

The friend retraced their steps, and found the man unresponsive in a section of trees on the mountain.

The victim was transported by ski patrol and paramedics to hospital, but did not survive.

