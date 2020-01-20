Menu

Crews battle three separate house fires in Winnipeg overnight

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 1:21 pm
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. .
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

Firefighters were called to three separate house fires within two hours of each other across Winnipeg early Monday.

The first fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a one-storey home on Rupertsland Boulevard near Mac Street. No one was injured in the fire and crews had the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters were called to another fire at a multi-family home in the 100 block of Mapleridge Avenue in Fort Richmond around 3:18 a.m.

READ MORE: Smoke fills Kenora sky after apparent fire near lakeside hotel

Everyone inside the home escaped before firefighters arrived and no injuries are reported.

The third fire started around 3:48 a.m. at a two-and-a-half storey home on Spence Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenues.

Firefighters helped one person escape from the home and the fire was under control by 4:10 am.

Damage estimates were not immediately available for the three fires, and the cause of each remains under investigation.

Temporary encampment in Winnipeg torn down after latest fire
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg torn down after latest fire
