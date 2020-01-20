Crews battle three separate house fires in Winnipeg overnight

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to three separate house fires within two hours of each other across Winnipeg early Monday.

The first fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a one-storey home on Rupertsland Boulevard near Mac Street. No one was injured in the fire and crews had the fire under control within an hour.

Firefighters were called to another fire at a multi-family home in the 100 block of Mapleridge Avenue in Fort Richmond around 3:18 a.m.

Everyone inside the home escaped before firefighters arrived and no injuries are reported.

The third fire started around 3:48 a.m. at a two-and-a-half storey home on Spence Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenues.

Firefighters helped one person escape from the home and the fire was under control by 4:10 am.

Damage estimates were not immediately available for the three fires, and the cause of each remains under investigation.

