Smoke filled the air in Kenora Friday after what appeared to be a fire near the Clarion Lakeside Inn.

Police were forced to shut down a nearby street, which remains closed.

STRUCTURE FIRE: First Ave CLOSED between Fourth Ave and Fifth St #Kenora – Heavy smoke in the area. Please avoid the area if possible. ^ag pic.twitter.com/PmRvPN6mHz — OPPCommunicationsNWR (@OPP_COMM_NWR) January 17, 2020

Witnesses say it appeared the fire was coming from underneath the building, but crews have not confirmed this.

They are expected to give an update Saturday.