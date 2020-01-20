St. Boniface streets see reduced speed limits starting Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg has reduced the speed limit on a pair of busy St. Boniface streets.

Both Marion and Goulet streets — from St. Mary’s to Youville — saw their speed limits reduced from 60 to 50 kilometres per hour on Monday morning.

The city said the change is part of the new speed limit setting bylaw that came into force in 2019 as a result of the Transportation and Traffic Modernization Act (Bill 14).

The decision to reduce the speed to 50 kilometres per hour is the result of both a community push to make the neighbourhood more pedestrian-friendly and a technical analysis based on the Transportation Association of Canada’s guidelines for establishing speed limits.

“We had residents and businesses on board, and they’ve been asking for this for some time now,” Coun. Matt Allard of St. Boniface told 680 CJOB.

Story continues below advertisement

View link »

Allard said he’s encouraging drivers to adhere to the posted limits and dismissed the idea that the new limit is a cash grab.

“In terms of revenue opportunity, I think this is really an opportunity to develop the Marion and Goulet streets as community main streets,” Allard said.

“Our taxes come from primarily buildings and property taxes, so when you have a thriving community, you also have revenue that comes in to the city and from businesses themselves.”

This week, Marion and Goulet streets (St Mary’s to Youville) will be officially reduced to 50km/hr from their present 60km/hr speed limits. This initiative comes as the result of an ongoing campaign by the Norwood Grove BIZ, pic.twitter.com/CoEeRmwFDU — Matt Allard (@mathieuallard) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In a social media post Monday, the Norwood Grove Business Improvement Zone called the decision “a huge step forward for our community, our main streets and supporting the networks of urban main streets and communities that make up our beautiful city of Winnipeg!”

5:06 Free transit on election day, homeless camps and a snowy morning commute Free transit on election day, homeless camps and a snowy morning commute