Service resumes on Metro’s Green line after hour-long shutdown

The Montreal Metro’s Green line shut down from Honoré-Beaugrand to Berri-UQAM for an hour of the critical Monday morning rush.

The line’s eastern branch shut down shortly before 6:45 a.m. Monday after a train broke down.

Shutdown continues GREEN line between Berri-UQAM and H-Beaugrand. Train breakdown. Service expected to resume at 7:45. #stminfo Q — Ligne Verte (@stm_Verte) January 20, 2020

Service on the line began to gradually resume shortly after 7:45 a.m., but the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) warned passengers that delays and increased ridership will likely persist through the rest of the morning.

