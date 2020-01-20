Service resumes on Metro’s Green line after hour-long shutdown

The Montreal Metro’s Green line shut down from Honoré-Beaugrand to Berri-UQAM for an hour of the critical Monday morning rush.
The line’s eastern branch shut down shortly before 6:45 a.m. Monday after a train broke down.
Service on the line began to gradually resume shortly after 7:45 a.m., but the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) warned passengers that delays and increased ridership will likely persist through the rest of the morning.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS