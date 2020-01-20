Menu

Service resumes on Metro’s Green line after hour-long shutdown

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 7:24 am
Updated January 20, 2020 7:57 am
The Montreal Metro's Green line shut down from Berri-UQAM to Honoré Beaugrand on the morning of Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
The Montreal Metro's Green line shut down from Berri-UQAM to Honoré Beaugrand on the morning of Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Bombardier Transportation

The Montreal Metro’s Green line shut down from Honoré-Beaugrand to Berri-UQAM for an hour of the critical Monday morning rush.

The line’s eastern branch shut down shortly before 6:45 a.m. Monday after a train broke down.

Montreal to start snow removal operations Sunday night

Service on the line began to gradually resume shortly after 7:45 a.m., but the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) warned passengers that delays and increased ridership will likely persist through the rest of the morning.

