Monster Truck Chaos unleashes roaring engines on Kelowna crowd

Monster trucks that are larger than life have been roaring through Prospera Place over the weekend, thrilling families and releasing fumes into the air in Kelowna.

The giants and motocross racers flew through the air at Monster Truck Chaos, a two-day event that treated families to an experience they won’t soon forget.

One part of a two-person team, Lorna Payne competes with her husband, Bill, 10 months out of the year, touring around North America.

“People just have a good time and make memories with their families; I think that’s the most rewarding thing,” said Payne.

Kelowna’s own Marvin Anderson isn’t curbing his craving for destruction and competition anytime soon.

“It’s just the thrill and all the little kids that come,” said Anderson.

“I’ll never stop driving until they pull me out of there or I can’t get back in. I’ve been driving now for 29 years and I just love this sport.”